Obituary: Mehar Afroza

Mehar Afroza, a pious lady, senior citizen and an inhabitant of Ward No.2, Ibrahim Ali Path, of Mangaldoi in Darrang district breathed her last due to old age ailments at her residence on May 8. She was 80. A noble soul she was a known face in the area and was associated with a number of socio-cultural and religious institutions. Her husband prominent, senior advocate, Giasuddin Ahmed predeceased her in 2015. She leaves behind her son noted advocate, Mirza Gias, besides one son and two daughters and a host of relatives and well wishers. A number of organisations and institutions including Mangaldoi MLA Basanta Das, Former Sipajhar MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia, Convenor of Traders Cell, Minority Morcha ,BJP Assam Safdar Khan, Tangla Media Circle, Udalguri chapter of Assam Press Correspondents Union have mourned her demise and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

