Orang mourns passing of 110-year-old community icon Jadunandan Paul

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A profound sense of loss has enveloped Orang town following the demise of its most senior and revered resident, Jadunandan Paul, who passed away on Sunday morning at the remarkable age of 110. He breathed his last at 8:45 AM at his residence in Orang Mouza, Udalguri district’s Mazbat constituency.

Widely respected as one of the earliest traders in the area, Paul was known not only for his business acumen but also for his deep spiritual commitment. He was the chief founder of the Orang Satsang Kendra and served as a guiding religious figure for decades, influencing generations through his disciplined life and devotion.

News of his passing drew widespread condolences from across the Orang region. Local residents joined organizations such as the Orang Trade Union, Orang Anchalik Nagarik Unnayan Samity, Orang Journalists’ Association, North East Socio Eco Foundation Seva, Udalguri Zila Sachetan Nagarik Samity, and the Orang Anchalik Jestha Nagarik Mancha in mourning his loss. Several Satsang Kendras across Orang, Rowta, Mazbat, Koupati, and Narayanpur also paid tribute. Dhekiajuli Co-District Executive president Tapan Sen Gupta and Bodoland Journalists’ Association advisor Naba Kumar Deka expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

In honour of the departed elder, the Orang Trade Union announced that all business establishments in the town will remain closed on Monday until 11 AM as a mark of respect, reflecting the deep affection and reverence the community held for him.

His passing marks the end of a long era in Orang’s social and spiritual life, leaving behind a legacy of faith, simplicity, and community service that residents say will continue to inspire future generations.

Paul is survived by five sons, five daughters, five daughters-in-law, and numerous grandchildren.

