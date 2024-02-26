‘Project Vidyasagar’ education workshop held in Dhubri, Assam

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: The two-day 14th workshop was conducted by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and its National Assessment Centre PARAKH, in collaboration with PHDCCI, as a part of the nationwide campaign on learning competencies, called Project Vidyasagar in Dhubri, recently at Dhubri District Elementary Education Office Conference Hall.

The two-day workshop here aimed at creating awareness among school teachers about learning competencies at different levels. More than 90 teachers from Assam participated in the workshop.

CEO of PARAKH, NCERT, Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, said in her address that it was critical for teachers to understand learning competencies at the foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary levels.

Speaking on the Project Vidyasagar, she said that it meant to create momentum in education and a ripple effect of knowledge. She exhorted every teacher to take the message of the workshop to more teachers so that the ocean of learning grows bigger.

On the assessment reforms under NEP 2020, she said that the focus was on competency-based learning, moving away from rote learning.

“This was the first education policy of the 21st century, and it aimed at addressing the many growing developmental imperatives of our country,” she added.

During the interactive sessions, details of the aims of education policy, curricular goals, learning competencies, and learning outcomes were discussed and explained.

Discussions were also held on assessment reforms, types of assessments, and holistic progress cards. Teachers engaged in group activities and learned how to take the children away from rote learning to play-based and project-based learning.

A two-day workshop was also attended and addressed by Assistant Secretary General, PHD CCI, Ms. Shalini Sharma, Joint Secretary, PHD CCI, Mr. Palash Sen, Deputy Secretary, PHD CCI, Mr. Subhash Mehta, Experts PARAKH NCERT, Alankrita Upadhyaya, and Mr. Chandan Singh.

Prominent high officials from Dhubri District who took part in the workshop were Assistant Commissioner Mr. Mridul Shivhare, IAS, Additional District Commissioner Ms. Banti Talukdar, and District Elementary Education Officer Mr. Partho Pratim Neog.

