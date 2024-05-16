Retired principal of Karaiwani Higher Secondary School passes away in Nagaon

NAGAON: The retired principal (in-charge) of Karaiwani Higher Secondary School and the strict follower of Shankari culture as well as prominent ‘Gayan’ and ‘Bayan’ of the greater Karaiwani areas in Nagaon breathed his last at his Nam Karaiwani residence due to old age ailments on Tuesday. He was 92.

He rendered his service as a teacher for over 40 years and was associated with dozens of cultural as well as religious organizations till his death.

Earlier in 60’s, Bora started his career as an assistant teacher in Karaiwani Higher Secondary School and retired as the principal (incharge) from the same educational institute in 1994.

He leaves behind two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives. His demise was mourned by various organisations including the fraternity and students of Karaiwani Higher Secondary School, the alumni association as well as other dignitaries of the greater Karaiwani areas.

As soon as the news of his demise spread, his students, villagers and others rushed to his residence and paid floral tribute to him. His death has cast a pall of gloom in the greater Karaiwani areas on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam: Common University Entrance Test for Barak conducted in Cachar district

Also Watch: