Rs 21-lakh runway equipment stolen amid haste to inaugurate new LGBI terminal

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the under-construction new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Borjhar on December 20, construction and allied works along the terminal-connecting roads are underway in full swing.

Amid this race against time, a major theft of runway-related equipment has triggered shock and concern. Items imported for runway use were allegedly stolen from the site in recent days, with the total market value estimated at over Rs 21 lakh.

According to a complaint lodged at the Borjhar Police Station, thieves stole cast-iron adaptors, base plates and other components required for runway lighting. The theft occurred between December 1 and 4.

The FIR was filed by Bikash Sharma, Assistant General Manager of AMA Private Limited, the company responsible for storing the materials near the Blue Dart cargo area inside the airport premises. The company had reportedly been operating from the location for the last two years.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

