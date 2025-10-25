Sangrami Sena, Assam demands Zubeen Garg’s statue in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The premature Diwali celebrations at Nazira ONGC on October 14, featuring a high-decibel music event, sparked outrage among locals, who felt that the event was insensitive and disrespectful, given the recent passing of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg. The Sangrami Sena, Assam, condemned the event and issued a warning against repeat of such actions. In a memorandum submitted to the ONGC authorities through the Co-District Commissioner of Nazira, they demanded the construction of a statue of Zubeen Garg in Sivasagar district. The Sangrami Sena, Assam, also urged the authorities to be more sensitive to the feelings of the local people and to refrain from organizing such events in the future.

