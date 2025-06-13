‘Sivasagar ASHA workers not satisfied with honorarium hike’: Niva Gogoi Mech

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Niva Gogoi Mech, President of the Sivasagar district ASHA Workers Association, informed that the ASHA workers were not satisfied with the hike in their incentives approved by the Assam Cabinet on June 10.

From October 1, 2025, an ASHA worker will get a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 4000 instead of Rs 3000. Niva Gogoi Mech alleged that from the month of March, they have not received their honorarium and were facing hardships. She appealed to the state government to make appropriate decisions for the ASHA workers.

