SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College organizes AI Prototype Workshop for Students

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SIVASAGAR: The Institute Innovation Cell (IIC), Gargaon College, in collaboration with the NSS Unit, Gargaon College, organized an AI Prototype Workshop titled ‘AI for Tomorrow: From Data to Decisions’ at the IQAC Hall of Gargaon College on Saturday.

The workshop aimed to introduce students to the transformative applications of Artificial Intelligence in predictive learning, generative AI, intelligent workflow automation, and smart agriculture.

Around 35 student participants from different departments of the college actively attended the workshop. The programme concluded with an interactive discussion session where participants shared their views, ideas, and future prospects of AI applications in academic and real-life problem-solving scenarios.

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