Six candidates file nomination papers in Udalguri district

UDALGURI/TANGLA/BAKSA: Udalguri district, which will go to polls in the second phase, witnessed several heavyweight politicians filing nomination from Paneri, Udalguri and Mazbat LACs at the Deputy Commissioner's office , Udalguri on Thursday.

State PHE Minister Rihon Daimari filed his nomination paper as Bodoland People's Front (BPF) candidate for 69 Udalguri constituency and Gobinda Basumatari, the deputy chief of BTC, filed nomination as United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate for 69 Udalguri constituency.

Biswajit Daimari, Rajya Sabha MP, filed his nomination paper as a BJP candidate for 64 no. Panery constituency. Charan Boro, BPF candidate, filed nomination paper for 70 no. Mazbat constituency while Jitu Kisan filed nomination as BJP candidate and Ratendra Daimari as UPPL candidate for 70 Mazbat constituency, here at Udalguri on Thursday.

Jitu Kishan was accompanied by Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal and former Rajya Sabha MP, Santiuse Kujur. The candidates submitted their nomination papers to Udalguri Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer, Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia.

Talking to mediapersons, minister Rihon Daimari exuded confidence of winning the election with a huge margin. He also claimed that during his tenure, the issue of potable drinking water which was a concern for the people of the Indo-Bhutan border, was resolved to a great extent.

BJP candidate Biswajit Daimari also expressed confidence that the BJP and the UPPL would win all the 12 seats in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) CEM Pramod Boro and State Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended a joint rally for Paneri BJP candidate, Biswajit Daimari and Udalguri UPPL candidate Gobinda Basumatari at Diamond Field in Udalguri.

