Socio-cultural organisation “Nari Tumi Narayani” felicitated Self-employed women

DHUBRI: With the theme of “Nari Tumi Narayani”, a leading socio-cultural organisation of the town, Nrityangan felicitated 7 self-employed women of Dhubri town who after premature demise of either husband or father or sole bread earner of the family, took up the reins of the family by engaging themselves in small trade and business like tailoring, opening tea stall, running betel-nut shop, moving door to door with stationery items to earn livelihood and so on.

All of them showed extreme courage, strength and ability to fight against all odds that came on the way of earning their livelihood during struggling and challenging days, but never gave in to the worst situation.

The meeting was presided over by the president of Nrityangan, Dr. Pratima Neogi and she explained the objective of the meeting while social worker, Sushma Gupta and Vice-president of Dhubri Municipal Board, Ivilata Sarkar grace the occasion as guests of honour.

Secretary and founder of Nrityangan, Dipankar Majumdar told The Sentinel that all women felicitated here were source of inspiration as they had faced untold suffering but never bowed down to hard circumstances and became successful only due to their strong determination and dedication.

