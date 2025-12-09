Speeding truck claims three lives, including two minors, in Dhalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A devastating road accident at Dhalguri under Dhekiajuli on Monday, claimed the lives of three persons, including a father, his minor son, and a young schoolgirl, plunging the entire area into deep mourning.

According to reliable sources, the tragedy occurred after school hours on Monday when a father was returning home on a motorcycle with his two minor children. At that moment, a speeding truck bearing registration number AS01NC6987, coming from the Dalgaon side towards Dhekiajuli via the Assam Mala route, rammed into the motorcycle in a head-on collision.

The deceased have been identified as Iman Ali (37 years) and his son Samadul Uddin (7 years), who died on the spot due to the severe impact. Ali's daughter Yasmin (9 years) succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the Tezpur Civil Hospital.

The motorcycle involved in the accident bears the registration number AS12AJ1803.

Following the tragic incident, angry locals vandalized the truck involved in the accident. The heartbreaking mishap has cast a shadow of grief across the entire Dhalaguri and surrounding areas. The two minor victims were students of Shankar Dev Shishu Niketan, Singri, and were studying in Class II.

Meanwhile, the Singri police have seized the truck, while the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. A manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding driver.

Also Read: Fatal Accident in Bijni Claims Young Rider