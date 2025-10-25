SS Innovations International (SSII) MantraM Surgical Robot Yatra reaches Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: After an impactful series of showcases across Gujarat, SS Innovations International (SSII), the makers of India's first indigenously developed surgical robotic system, marked a key milestone in its nationwide journey as the SSII MantraM 'Made-in-India' Surgical Robot Yatra arrived at the 'Tea-Garden' city of Assam, to be a part of ASACON 2025, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. The annual conference of Assam Chapter, The Association of Surgeons of India, is being held from October 24 to 26.

As part of its mission to democratize access to advanced healthcare, SS Innovations International brought the state-of-the-art SSII MantraM unit to doctors, medical students, healthcare professionals, and the general public who witnessed the unit in action, showcasing how advanced robotic surgeries can now be guided remotely.

The Dibrugarh chapter of the yatra offered doctors, medical students, and healthcare professionals a first-hand experience of the MantraM Mobile Simulation Bus. The immersive experience allowed them to experience the cutting-edge capabilities of the Mantra 3.0 surgical robotic platform, India's indigenous innovation in surgical robotics.

The programme featured live demonstrations and expert training sessions, offering participants a unique opportunity to explore how robotic-assisted surgery is redefining precision, safety, and accessibility in modern surgical care.

Speaking on this initiative, Dr Subhash Khanna, Laparoscopic Surgeon, Founder & Director of Swagat Hospitals said, "We are proud to welcome the SSII MantraM Surgical Robot Yatra team to ASACON 2025 at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. This initiative is a testament to India's growing strength in medical innovation and provides our faculty and students with an invaluable opportunity to experience the future of surgical technology up close."

The event was also graced by eminent doctors and surgeons from all across Assam, and engaging more than 500 healthcare professionals, the SSII MantraM Yatra is India's first initiative to bring robotic surgical training directly to hospitals and medical colleges. Through these on-ground interactions, SSII is equipping doctors, surgeons, and trainees with the skills and knowledge necessary to embrace advanced surgical technologies, paving the way for wider adoption and decentralized access.

Also Read: Assam: Kali puja idol immersion ceremony passes off peacefully in Dibrugarh