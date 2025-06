A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Reba Saikia (59 years) of Chipahi village in Bokakhat co-district passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Jorhat, just a few days before his scheduled retirement from teaching service. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and an extended family. His passing cast a shadow of grief over the entire region.

