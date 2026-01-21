Veteran Assam Movement activist Dipak Bordoloi passes away at 63

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Dipak Bordoloi, popularly known as ‘Dzoo,’ a prominent activist of the historic Assam Movement (1979–1985) and former student leader from Mangaldai town, breathed his last on the night of January 29 in a private hospital in Guwahati following a cardiac arrest. He was 63.

Known for his bold leadership and exceptional organizational skills, Bordoloi actively participated in the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)-led Assam Movement in various capacities. He served as assistant general secretary of the Mangaldai College Students’ Union, secretary, and later president of the Inter Mangaldai Students’ Union, a robust anchalik (regional) unit of AASU, and secretary of the erstwhile Mangaldai District Students’ Union, which covered the areas now comprising Darrang and Udalguri districts. His deep commitment to the movement led to multiple arrests, including a one-year detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in jails at Mangaldai, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Jorhat. Notably, he was the only NSA detainee released following the signing of the historic Assam Accord. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Bordoloi chose not to join the regional political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Instead, he dedicated himself to social work. In 1990, during the imposition of President’s Rule in Assam, he was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and detained for seven months in Mangaldai Jail. Bordoloi was the sixth of eight children born to the renowned physician Dr Rewati Mohan Bordoloi and Bokuli Bordoloi.

Upon news of his demise, a large number of former Assam Movement activists, members of the All Darrang District Students’ Union and Inter Mangaldai Students’ Union, office-bearers of the Darrang district committee of the BJP, representatives from the Mangaldai Chamber of Commerce, office bearers of AGP, and several social organizations gathered at his residence on Swahid Anil Bora Path to pay their last respects. His mortal remains were consigned to flames according to Vedic rituals at the public crematorium in Bhebarghat, in the presence of a large gathering of mourners and relatives.

Unmarried, Bordoloi is survived by his nonagenarian ailing mother, three brothers including Pratap Bordoloi, Chairman of the Mangaldai Development Authority, and two sisters, along with many other relatives.

