Veteran social worker Bacha Lal Gupta passes away at 84 in Hojai

HOJAI: Well-known Ayurveda expert, businessman, writer, poet, and social worker Bacha Lal Gupta passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday at his residence in Lalpatty in Hojai, creating a wave of grief among his well wishers and family members. Gupta was known for his soft speech, friendly nature, religious values, and frankness. Along with his business, he was associated with many other institutions. He was a former chairman of the governing body of the local Marwari Hindi Prathamik Vidyalaya and a former member of the governing body of Rashtrabhasha Hindi High School. As an Ayurveda expert, he used to provide his services free of cost. Before his last rites, Hojai District Chamber of Commerce President Gopal Das, noted social worker Kamal Dutta, social worker Manoj Kejriwal, and members of Hojai Distributor Organization, Akhil Bharatiya Madhesiya Vaishya Sabha, and members of Apna Manch paid tributes to him. His cremation was performed at the Santivan cremation ground, where his eldest son Ashok Kumar Gupta, along with his brothers, bid him a tearful final farewell. He leaves behind his wife, three sons, three daughters, and many other relatives.

