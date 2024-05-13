Young minds must be moulded into the right pathway: Dr. Surath Narzary

A Correspondent

TANGLA: “We have to set the right direction for our young generation in the field of education, as without moulding the right and specific pathway, the young minds will be disoriented. We, the guardians, have to shape the character of our children right from their childhood and instill the values of morality and humanity in their minds to make them perfect human beings. History reminds us that many sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland during the period of freedom struggle, but there are many who sacrificed their lives for the sake of education.”

This was observed by renowned Bodo litterateur and president of Bodo Xahitya Xabha, Dr. Surath Narzary, while addressing a congregation of former students of Harisinga HS School on Saturday at the first convention of the Alumni Association of the institution, which has reached 93 years in the field of education. In his short speech, Narzary appealed to the guardians to guide their children with utmost sincerity.

The first alumni meeting was addressed by the HoD of English at Gauhati University, Dr. Anjali Daimary, as appointed speaker. The meeting was chaired by the president of the alumni association, MLA of Udalguri LAC, and deputy chief executive member of BTC, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, who is also an alumni of the institution founded way back in 1931 by a group of American Baptist missionaries, which was upgraded to high school in later years and finally upgraded to higher secondary school in 1984. In her speech, Dr. Anjali Daimary laid stress on the proper vigilance and guidance of children, as most of them are addicted to gadgets and mobiles at the present time. Earlier this year, the flag of the Harisinga Higher Secondary School Alumni Association was hoisted by Gobinda Chandra Basumatary and tributes to the martyrs and departed former students was offered by Secretary of the alumni association, Krishna Kanta Mizar.

