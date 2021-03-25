7 players in the lead at 43rd All Assam Inter District Chess

SPORTS REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Seven players-Santanu Borpatra Gohain of Sivasagar, Cheniram Pegu of Dibrugarh, Rajdeep Das of Cachar, Rakesh Chakraborty and Trailokya Nanda of Jorhat, Mayank Chakraborty and Chiraranjan Bhuyan of Guwahati- are leading the field jointly with 4.5 points each after completion of five rounds in the 43rd All Assam Inter District Chess here today. In the top board MayankCharaborty drew his game against ShantanuBorpatraGohain while in second board RakeshChakraborty was held to draw by Rajdeep Das, In the third board Trailokya Nanda beat defending champion IftikarAlomMazumdar to be in joint lead. Altogether 143 players from, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, North Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Cachar, Karimganj, Darrang, Kamrup (R), Nagaon, Morigaon, Nalbari, Barpeta and Guwahati are participating in the tournament. Top 4 players from this tournament will be selected to represent Assam in forthcoming National Senior Chess Championship-2021 to be held in Kanpur from April 13.

