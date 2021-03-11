Good show by NFR cyclists 25th National Road Cycling

OUR SPORTS REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Cyclists from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) made good performance in the recently concluded 25th Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championship in Mumbai. Representing for the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), NFR cyclists T. Monoroma Devi and Irom Matouleibi Devi clinched Gold medals in the 30 KM Women Elite Team Time Trial event along with their teammates from South Western Railway. Irom Matouleibi Devi also won Gold medal in the 32 KM Criterium Women Elite Individual event. Another cyclist of NFR Komal Deshmukh won Bronze medal in the 60 KM Mass Start Women Elite Individual event.

In the men's categories, NFR cyclists Dinesh Kumar and Manjeet Kumar along with their team bagged Silver medals in the 40 KM Men Elite Team Trial event representing for RSPB.

Manjeet Kumar also won Bronze medal in the 48 KM Criterium Men Elite Individual team event.

