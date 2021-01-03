GPC, Asomiya Pratidin win in 8th edition of TG Baruah Memorial Media T20 Championship

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Host Gauhati Press Club and Asomiya Pratidin won their respective matches in the 8th edition of TG Baruah Memorial Media T20 Championship at Judges Field on Saturday.

GPC beat ND24 by 14 runs in Group C while Asomiya Pratidin thrashed Pratidin Time by 24 runs in Group A. GPC captain Binay Kalita, who scored unbeaten 89 off 48 ball and grabbed 2 wickets , was adjudged as the Man of the Match in the first match. Parthiv Hazarika, who hit 51 off 34 balls and took 3 wickets, won the Man of the Match award in the second match.

Brief Score: 1st match: Gauhati Press Club 143/4 in 20 overs (Binay Kalita 89no, Dev Kumar 2/15, Amrit Giri 2/19) bt ND24 129/10 in 16.5 overs (Raj Bhowmik 51no, Rajdeep Das 4/23, Kishor Talukdar 2/24, Binay Kalita 2/30).

2nd match: Asomiya Pratidin 156/6 in 20 overs (Jagjit Singh 58, Parthiv Hazarika 51, Shyamanta Das 2/22) bt Pratidin Time 132/9 in 20 overs (Shyamanta Das 31, Parthiv Hazarika 3/22, Bitupan Konwar 3/36).





The schedule of opening matches in other venues: Hailakandi-Karimganj vs Dima Hasao. Mangaldoi-Biswanath vs Mangaldoi. Jorhat-Nazira vs Jorhat. Barpeta-Dhubri vs Barpeta and Hojai-Koliabor vs Hojai.

Also Read: Want 100% from players: Rishav Das

Also Watch: Biswanath Chariali: 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered in 24 Hours



