500 Cr Worth Drugs Seized In Biggest Ever Narcotics Bust in Manipur

Tengnoupal: Tengnoupal police along with Assam Rifles on Tuesday seized illegal narcotics substances worth Rs 500 crore from a warehouse in Moreh here.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo carried out a operation and also arrested one Myanmar national in this regard.

Sharing the information on the micro-blogging site twitter, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh said,'' Marvellous achievement by Tengnoupal Police & 43 Assam Rifles on seizing illegal narcotics substances worth Rs 500 Cr from a warehouse in Moreh.

On receiving a reliable input, the combined team had arrested one Myanmar national with 220 soap cases of suspected heroin''.

In another tweet, the Chief Minister asserted that upon his (the arrested person) revelation, a warehouse was raided and seized 3716 soap cases of suspected heroin and 152 packets of suspected crystal meth (methamphetamine) drugs.

