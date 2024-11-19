Assam Rifles Prevents Tragedy, Saves 130 Children from Food Poisoning In Manipur's Moreh

IMPHAL: In a heroic display of timely action, the Assam Rifles saved the lives of 130 children who fell victim to severe food poisoning at a school in Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district of Manipur. The children, comprising 22 boys and 108 girls, were affected after consuming contaminated food.
The incident was reported by the Moreh Primary Health Centre (PHC), prompting an immediate response from the Assam Rifles. A medical team from the central paramilitary force quickly rushed to the scene with essential medicines and medical supplies.
Under the guidance of an Assam Rifles medical officer and in close coordination with the Tengnoupal Chief Medical Officer, the team worked tirelessly alongside PHC staff to stabilise the affected children.
The personnel from the Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles played a crucial role in ensuring smooth coordination, allowing for effective care and timely intervention. As a result of this collaborative effort, all 130 children were successfully stabilised, preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.
This joint operation by the Assam Rifles and local medical authorities has been hailed as a testament to the resilience and commitment of both the military and medical teams in safeguarding the lives of the vulnerable. The timely intervention turned a potential tragedy into a beacon of hope.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a shocking incident occurred on Sunday at a post-wedding reception in Hudukhata village, Barpeta district, where 22 children fell seriously ill after consuming food. The minors exhibited severe vomiting symptoms and were promptly admitted to the Salbari Model Hospital for medical attention.
The reception, hosted by Lakheswar Deka to celebrate his daughter’s wedding – a traditional event known as Tuloni Biya – took a distressing turn when the children started showing signs of food poisoning. Doctors have speculated that the food served during the event might have caused the illness, though no official confirmation has been made.
Following the alarming situation, the local police were informed and visited the hospital to assess the severity of the situation. Authorities have now launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause behind the food-related illness.
Parents of the affected children have urged for a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure accountability, calling for steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. The community is shaken by this tragic turn of events and is awaiting further updates from the authorities.