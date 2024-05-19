Drugs seizure worth Rs 7,887.76 crore in Manipur; 2,943 held in seven years

IMPHAL: Various law enforcing agencies have seized various drugs worth Rs 7,887.76 crore and arrested 2,943 people during the last seven years in Manipur, an official said on Saturday, citing a document.

According to the document, since 2017, a total of 2,351 cases in connection with the drugs smuggling and illegal trading of various drugs have been registered under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and other laws.

"Sudden spikes in seizure of the staggering quantity of drugs trafficked from Myanmar in Mizoram since 2023 have been witnessed following the ethnic unrest in Manipur," the official paper said.

According to the official document, around 16,161 acres of poppy cultivation in the Kuki-Zo community-dominated areas in the districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi were destroyed under the 'War on Drugs' campaign of the Manipur government.

The poppy has been used to manufacture various drugs especially heroin. Illegal migrants were freely allowed to continuously encroach and settle upon the Protected Forest areas of Manipur where they have been cultivating poppy, the official document said.

"These fresh arrivals of illegal immigrants into Manipur, following the Military coup in Myanmar are just a tip of the iceberg," the official document noted.

Manipur CM has said that 877 sq. km of forest cover in the northeastern state were destroyed in 34 years (1987-2021), primarily for the illegal cultivation of poppy. Singh believes smuggling of drugs from Myanmar are associated with the ethnic unrest and violence that broke out in Manipur last year. (IANS)

