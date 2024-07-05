Floods caused by heavy rainfall create havoc in Manipur's 5 valley districts

IMPHAL: Incessant rainfall since Monday caused flooding at many places in Manipur's five valley districts, including Imphal West and Imphal East, as two major rivers breached their embankments, officials said on Wednesday.

The flood waters inundated low-lying areas and human habitations and entered a large number of houses, and government and private offices, forcing the state government to declare a holiday for all government offices on Wednesday, while educational institutions would remain closed till Thursday.

Several thousand families were affected in the five valley districts, including the capital Imphal. Disaster management officials said that the Imphal River breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West district, and the Kongba River at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East district.

A district official said that the body of a 25-year-old man, who fell into the Senapati River on Tuesday afternoon, was recovered by a team of the Indian Red Cross Society with help from locals.

After visiting some flood-affected areas, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on X: "Visited the flood affected zones at Singjamei and its surrounding areas. Necessary measures are being undertaken to assist the affected families while preparations are underway to tackle and address any eventualities. I urge all to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities for any issues and challenges". (IANS)

