Indian Army felicitated young achievers of Manipur Super-50 programme

KOHIMA: Indian Army felicitated outstanding young achievers of Manipur Super-50 programme in an event held in Bishnupur. The event was attended by Lourenbam Bikram, IAS, DC Bishnupur, and S Ravi Kumar, IPS, SP Bishnupur along with senior Army officers. Among those felicitated were six bright students from the Manipur Super-50 classes who successfully cleared the JEE Mains Examination 2024. In addition four Wushu players who achieved accolades at the state and national levels were also felicitated, stated a press release.

