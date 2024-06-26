Manipur: 100 Security Forces Conduct Major Operation to Restore Stability in Jiribam

IMPHAL: In an assertive effort to bolster security and restore stability in Jiribam, a major joint combing operation was carried out by Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police. The operation, which commenced in the early hours of June 26, 2024, involved over 100 security personnel targeting the sensitive areas of Guwakhal and Harinagar.

The coordinated operation came in response to a recent incident where miscreants attempted to set fire to an abandoned house in the area. This swift and comprehensive action by the security forces has sent a clear message that any acts of violence or arson, no matter how isolated, will not be tolerated.

The presence of a large contingent of security personnel has been welcomed by the local population, who have expressed their appreciation for the efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the region. The security forces have also been working in close coordination with the police from the neighboring state of Assam to monitor and restrict the movement of miscreants from Cachar to Jiribam.

In addition to ground operations, river patrols and drones are being extensively deployed to secure and dominate the affected areas. This multifaceted approach aims to ensure comprehensive coverage and surveillance, preventing any further disturbances.

Security forces are also engaging in continuous dialogue with local leaders and various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their homes. These efforts underscore the commitment of the authorities to not only address immediate security concerns but also to foster a long-term environment of peace and stability.

The operation exemplifies the effective collaboration between different security agencies and highlights their resolve to maintain order and protect the community from any threats. As the situation stabilizes, the focus will likely shift towards rebuilding trust and ensuring the sustainable return of normalcy to the lives of Jiribam's residents.