Manipur: 36 Dengue Cases Detected In Churachandpur In October

IMPHAL: In a concerning development, 36 cases of dengue was reported in Manipur's Churachandpur in the month of October (1-14), pushing this year's tally for the district to 79.
The dengue cases were detected at 13 localities located in the heart of the city and the suburb areas. Many suspected cases were recorded on Monday and the samples have been sent for testing.
If the test results turn positive, then the situation in the conflict-ridden district could be alarming.
Due to the surge in dengue cases, the Malaria Department of Churachandpur district conducted extensive fogging at localities having high concentrations of dengue cases including Chengkonpang, Zenhang Lamka, Tuibong and Kamdou.
According to experts, mosquitoes causing dengue are mostly active between January to June while those causing malaria are more active between June to December of the year.
Dr Liangoumuan Samte, the District Malaria Officer, led the flight to control and contain dengue.
