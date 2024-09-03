Manipur CM Labels Drone Bombs Terrorism, Promises Action

IMPHAL: While condemning the recent attacks by dropping bombs with drones against civilians and security forces, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed such attacks as acts of terrorism.

In a comprehensive statement on X, Singh termed the drone attacks as specifically cowardly and reiterated that the state government is taking these uncalled-for assaults most seriously. He made clear that incidents of blood bath targeting the innocents and the security contingent won't be tolerated.

Singh promised that the government would take severe actions against these acts of terrorism and ensure the protection and security of the locals.

Singh went ahead and said that he condemns all forms of violence and called upon the people of Manipur to unitedly reject hatred, division, and separatism. He thus called for solidarity in the community that helps them overcome such challenges and reassures each other of peaceful coexistence and harmony.

Fresh violence has erupted in Manipur as tensions continued unabated. On September 2, two bombs, allegedly dropped by drones went off in Senjam Chirang Maning area of the state.

The blasts occurred at about 6:20 pm, injuring a 23-year-old woman, Watham Sanatombi Devi, daughter of W. Gambhi from Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai.

This attack has deepened concerns that the use of drones for violent purposes is on the rise in the region. Investigations by the authorities are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and also to ascertain the wider security implications of this disturbing development.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Manipur government had sprang into action and ordered Commissioner Home N Ashok Kumar to instruct the state police to conduct intensive combing, sanitization along borders of Imphal West district.

This belt stretches 32 km from Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district to Koutruk in Imphal West and is a virtual flashpoint of repeated attacks amidst the growing apprehension of a fast deteriorating security situation in this region.