Manipur Denies EU Providing Aid for Storm Relief in the State

IMPHAL: The Government of Manipur on Wednesday via notification stated that reports circulating in the media platforms about the EU providing 250,000 euros (Rs. 2.25 crore) for storm relief funds in the state are completely false and untrue.
Notification released by Manipur Chief Secretary, Dr. Vineet Joshi stated that as far as the State Government is concerned all financial requirements in connection with the recent storm were being met from the available National Disaster Response Fund and the State Disaster Response Fund.
Further, the notification also clarified that the state government has been implementing all relief works connected with the storm through the concerned Deputy Commissioners, security forces & public volunteers while it also stated that no NGOs or civil society organisations were being entrusted to carry out the relief work.
The notification also stated that altogether a sum of Rs. 30 crore has already been sanctioned by the Manipur Government to the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts.
The notifications from the Manipur Government come at a time when the European Union on Wednesday via a post on “X” stated that it has made available €250,000 (over 22.6 million Indian rupees) in response to the recent hailstorm and heavy rain that hit Manipur in early May.
It is to be noted that a severe hailstorm hit Manipur on May 5 which lasted about 15 minutes but caused major damages. According to reports, huge hailstones, some up to 5 inches wide, hammered over 48,000 houses, infrastructure, farms, and crops across 16 districts which even led to flooding in towns and knocked out power for many people.
After the damages triggered by this hailstorm, the state also faced heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by Cyclone Remal in the past few days. This in turn, caused landslides at several locations.
ALSO READ: Indian Army, Assam Rifles Engaged In Relief & Rescue Ops In Manipur And Mizoram As Cyclone Remal Descends
ALSO WATCH: