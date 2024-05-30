Manipur Denies EU Providing Aid for Storm Relief in the State

IMPHAL: The Government of Manipur on Wednesday via notification stated that reports circulating in the media platforms about the EU providing 250,000 euros (Rs. 2.25 crore) for storm relief funds in the state are completely false and untrue.

Notification released by Manipur Chief Secretary, Dr. Vineet Joshi stated that as far as the State Government is concerned all financial requirements in connection with the recent storm were being met from the available National Disaster Response Fund and the State Disaster Response Fund.

Further, the notification also clarified that the state government has been implementing all relief works connected with the storm through the concerned Deputy Commissioners, security forces & public volunteers while it also stated that no NGOs or civil society organisations were being entrusted to carry out the relief work.