Manipur Devastated by Severe Rain and Hailstorm

IMPHAL: A strong storm hit Senapati district in Manipur, causing hailstorms that severely damaged villages, homes, and crops.

The unexpected disaster left residents of the district distressed as they dealt with the aftermath of devastation.

As per reports, the hailstorms hit Mao and nearby areas, including Chingmei Khullen village and Laii village in Paomata sub-division of Senapati district, around 3:30 pm.

Sangkunglung, Chakha, and Willong Khunou in Willong sub-division were also affected.

The severe weather caused widespread damage, with many houses destroyed and large areas of crops ruined by the heavy rain and hail.