Manipur Devastated by Severe Rain and Hailstorm

IMPHAL: A strong storm hit Senapati district in Manipur, causing hailstorms that severely damaged villages, homes, and crops.
The unexpected disaster left residents of the district distressed as they dealt with the aftermath of devastation.
As per reports, the hailstorms hit Mao and nearby areas, including Chingmei Khullen village and Laii village in Paomata sub-division of Senapati district, around 3:30 pm.
Sangkunglung, Chakha, and Willong Khunou in Willong sub-division were also affected.
The severe weather caused widespread damage, with many houses destroyed and large areas of crops ruined by the heavy rain and hail.
In the Mao area, especially in the Song sub-division, villages were heavily affected by the hailstorms, leading to significant damage to homes.
The hailstorm also affected the Imphal-Dimapur stretch of NH2 that passes through the Mao areas, worsening the situation for the affected communities.
Besides damaging homes, the accompanying thunderstorms caused additional harm, leaving many residents without shelter.
The destruction of crops, which are crucial for the villagers' livelihoods and were ready for harvest, worsens the economic troubles of the affected communities. The extent of the devastation highlights the urgent need for relief efforts to help those dealing with the aftermath of the natural disaster.
Moreover, the nearby Dima Hasao district in Assam was also heavily affected by the hailstorm, adding to the difficulties faced by communities in the area.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Tuesday predicting heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. This follows two days of light to moderate rainfall in the area. The warning is in place until Saturday, with heavy downpours expected in isolated areas.
IMD forecasts that Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh will experience light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday to Friday. This weather pattern is due to a cyclonic circulation hovering over northeast Assam and its surrounding areas, located about 1.5 km above sea level.
ALSO WATCH: