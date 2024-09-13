Manipur health centre torched by unknown attackers

Imphal: A primary health centre in Manipur’s restive Jiribam district was burnt down by unidentified armed attackers and an exchange of fire took place between two groups, police said on Thursday. A police official in Imphal said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the primary health centre, near the Borobekra police outpost in Jiribam, adjoining southern Assam, was set afire.

In another incident in the same district, an exchange of fire took place between two groups of armed cadres. More details of both incidents are awaited.

Except for Jiribam, no other acts of violence were reported from anywhere in the trouble-torn state, which witnessed several violent incidents since September 1 leaving at least 12 people, including two women, elderly persons and a retired soldier, dead and over 20 others injured. Of the 12 deaths, six people alone were killed in Jiribam, inhabited by people from different communities.

The official also said that in connection with the students’ protests on Monday and Tuesday in Imphal, 33 people have been arrested and seven juveniles apprehended from various places. Necessary legal proceedings are being taken up against them, he said.

As on Wednesday, Manipur’s capital, its adjoining localities, and the three curfew-bound districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal wore a deserted look on Thursday. The security forces were on high alert to foil any attack or ethnic clashes in the state, the official said.

