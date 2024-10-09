Manipur: ITLF Secretary's Residence Attacked By Unknown Miscreants

IMPHAL: The residence of a leader from Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has been attacked by unknown miscreants in conflict-ridden Manipur at around 10:30 PM on Monday, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The residence of the ITLF secretary located in Churachandpur's Dorcas Veng was targeted in the attack. CCTV footages have shown two-three unidentified individuals pelting stones at the residence.
When contacted, the Churachandpur district police control room denied the filing of any official report pertaining to this incident.
This assault was strongly condemned by the ILTF, an influential Kuki group who complained that their leaders have faced serious threats since the Zo United Meeting on October 5.
"These kinds of acts are attempted by those who wish to sabotage our progress in this conflict. It not only targets individuals but also strikes at the heart of communities striving for justice and peace. Violence of this nature, whether politically motivated or driven by other factors, undermines democratic values and violates the peaceful reconciliation agreement that was recently signed under Zo United," the statement read.
