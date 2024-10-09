Manipur: ITLF Secretary's Residence Attacked By Unknown Miscreants

IMPHAL: The residence of a leader from Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has been attacked by unknown miscreants in conflict-ridden Manipur at around 10:30 PM on Monday, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The residence of the ITLF secretary located in Churachandpur's Dorcas Veng was targeted in the attack. CCTV footages have shown two-three unidentified individuals pelting stones at the residence.

When contacted, the Churachandpur district police control room denied the filing of any official report pertaining to this incident.

This assault was strongly condemned by the ILTF, an influential Kuki group who complained that their leaders have faced serious threats since the Zo United Meeting on October 5.