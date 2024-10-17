Manipur: NIA Team Visits Drone-Bombed Site in the State

IMPHAL: An investigating team visited the site in the Imphal West district of Manipur which was allegedly bombed using drones. The team visited the location on Wednesday.

In its first, a combined team of the National Investigating Agency and Manipur police conducted an on-site investigation since the case was formally transferred to the NIA. The alleged attack by suspected Kuki militants on September 1 at the Koutruk village in Imphal West district, led to the death of a woman named Ngangbam Surbala. Her daughter was also injured in the incident. The attack led to damages to public property along with multiple vehicles.

The investigation was initiated by the Imphal West Police but was recently taken over by the National Investigating Agency. The documents and evidence were later handed over to the National Investigating Agency as concerns were raised regarding how the investigation was being handled by the state government.

Recently, a group of elected members of the Manipur Assembly, representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities of the state of Manipur, met in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the current scenario in the state. The gathering of elected representatives from Manipur unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the state belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost in the days to come.