Manipur: Radio-Tagged Amur Falcon Successfully Reaches Kenya

IMPHAL: An Amur Falcon named ‘Chiuluan 2’, which was equipped with a satellite tracking device radio-tagged by scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, has successfully reached Kenya after migrating across Somalia. Presently, the bird is en route to Tsavo East National Park.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), verified the bird’s arrival in Kenya, signifying an important milestone in tracking its journey from Siberia.

On October 12, the falcon with other birds had arrived in Manipur. The Tamenglong Forest Division team, along with the local volunteers, captured the birds under the supervision of Dr. Kumar at the Chiuluan roosting site.