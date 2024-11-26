Manipur: Radio-Tagged Amur Falcon Successfully Reaches Kenya

IMPHAL: An Amur Falcon named ‘Chiuluan 2’, which was equipped with a satellite tracking device radio-tagged by scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, has successfully reached Kenya after migrating across Somalia. Presently, the bird is en route to Tsavo East National Park.
Dr. Suresh Kumar, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), verified the bird’s arrival in Kenya, signifying an important milestone in tracking its journey from Siberia.
On October 12, the falcon with other birds had arrived in Manipur. The Tamenglong Forest Division team, along with the local volunteers, captured the birds under the supervision of Dr. Kumar at the Chiuluan roosting site.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the Mizoram government enforced a temporary ban on the hunting of birds and other wildlife throughout October and November to protect migratory species.
Aizawl District Magistrate Lalhriatpuia issued the order on Monday. It restricts the use of catapults, guns, and air rifles for hunting in a bid to preserve the region’s wildlife during this critical period.
The purpose behind this move is to safeguard migratory birds, like the Amur Falcon. Known locally as “Sialsir,” the Amur Falcon migrates from colder regions of the northern hemisphere to southern Africa, using Mizoram as a rest stop.
Recently, the CESJ urged district officials and local communities to protect migratory birds when they pass through Mizoram. Those found violating the order could be slapped with penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
