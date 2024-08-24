Manipur State Lottery Results Today - 24th August, 2024 - Manipur Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize-winning lottery number

Must Know About Manipur State Lottery

The Director, Manipur lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day. Manipur State Lottery’s Singam daily draws are held three times a day at 12:00 PM in the morning, 4:00 PM during the day and 7:00 PM in the evening. The ticket price is Rs 6 and the jackpot prize is Rs 2.7 million (including the super prize). Tickets can be purchased offline from authorized retailers. The ticket number starts with two digits from 70 to 90, which is followed by a letter from A to K and together they form the ticket series. The series of tickets is followed by a 5-digit number from 00000 to 99999. All numbers must match that combination to win the jackpot prize.

The Manipur state lottery is being conducted at Chandel District, Manipur – 797001. The Manipur lotteries are organised by the Director of Manipur State Lotteries. If you have purchased an Manipur Morning/evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...

1. Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged),

2. Copy of the claim forms available online,

3. A government-recognised photo ID and,

4. A Passport size photographs

NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets