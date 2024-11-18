Manipur: Violence Erupts In Imphal After Discovery Of Dead Bodies; Flag March Conducted To Restore Order

IMPHAL: Amidst the wave of violence that swept across Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, on Sunday night, security forces, including the Army, conducted a flag march in response to intense protests that spiralled out of control.
The unrest was triggered by the shocking discovery of six bodies - believed to be women and children - found in the violence stricken Jiribam district, igniting outrage and fury among locals.
What started as peaceful protests quickly escalated into chaos when mobs torched the offices of several political parties in Jiribam. The situation took a horrific turn after the disturbing image of a woman’s body, pulled from the Barak River by Assam Police, went viral on social media. This fueled even more outrage, stoking the flames of violence.
In the aftermath, the attacks escalated, with the homes of political leaders - including ministers and MLAs, being targeted. Security forces responded with tear gas shells and rubber bullets, leaving over 15 injured. As protesters blocked roads and set tyres ablaze, the administration swiftly imposed an indefinite curfew across Imphal East, West, and surrounding districts to prevent further escalation. Mobile internet services were also suspended to curb the spread of inflammatory content.
Authorities arrested 25 individuals linked to arson and vandalism while recovering arms, ammunition and mobile phones. As tension remains high, the city of Imphal braces for continued unrest, with security forces on high alert in an effort to restore law and order.
