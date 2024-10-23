Meetei Body Urges PM Modi To Replace Present Govt To Restore Peace In Manipur

Imphal: In a significant development, the World Meitei Council (WMC) on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace the present Manipur government to restore normalcy and peace in Manipur.

The WMC, a leading body of the majority Meetei (Meitei) community, in their letter to the Prime Minister, demanded the replacement of the incumbent Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who according to the council, has shown an inability to restore normalcy even after 17 months.

The council said that the presence of the Indian Army and central forces, which number around 60,000, seems ineffective as they keep watching while Kuki militants, who are under a Suspension of Operation agreement with the government, assault Meitei inhabited villages.

“This undermines the reputation of the Indian Army not only in Manipur but globally, harming our national interest.”

The prominent Meetei body said that the people of Manipur are in a state of utter confusion and distress due to the prevailing circumstances and neither the Minister nor anyone else has taken responsibility for the chaos that has plagued the state since May last year. “Unfortunately, the ongoing violence appears to be tacitly permitted by the central government for reasons that are evident to those who can think critically. We recognise that central agencies possess the knowledge to understand the causes of this unrest and have the capacity to address it,” the WMC told the Prime Minister in its letter signed by WMC Chairman Heigrujam Nabashyam.

It said that the people of Manipur have suffered immensely due to the abject inefficiency of the incumbent Chief Minister. “People have become refugees in their own homeland. Do they not deserve a government that is accountable and responsible.”

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s estimated population of about 36.49 lakhs and live mostly in the six Imphal Valley districts, while tribals, which include Naga, and Kuki-Zo, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the 10 hill districts. The WMC’s letter was written to the Prime Minister weeks after the media report that around 19 BJP MLAs have urged the Central leadership to seek the replacement of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The media report quoting the 19 MLAs’ demand said that the letter had stated that “at this juncture, the people of Manipur are raising questions to us, in particular, the BJP-led government, as to why peace and normalcy cannot be restored, and plight of people could not be alleviated yet.” (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: Meitei and Hmar Communities Pledge to Restore Peace in Violence-Hit Jiribam District

Also Watch: