Separate earthquakes hit parts of Manipur, Assam; no damage reported

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL: Two earthquakes measuring 4.5 and 3.2 on the Richter Scale were felt in Manipur and Assam on Wednesday, respectively, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

A moderate quake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district at 7.09 p.m. on Wednesday. Another tremble measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale was felt in Assam's Karbi Anglong district at 9.54 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to disaster management officials in Manipur and Assam, there were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage to property. According to the NCS, both earthquakes struck at a depth of 25 km from the surface. Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam: Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Strikes Goalpara (sentinelassam.com)