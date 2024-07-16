When will central government, PM wake up?: Priyanka Gandhi after police personnel killed in Manipur

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the attack on a convoy of security officials in Manipur's Jiribam on Sunday, in which one CRPF personnel was killed. She questioned when the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take action to resolve the ethnic conflict in the state.

"The violence that began on May 3 last year continues to this day. A state has completely disintegrated. When will the central government and the Prime Minister wake up from their sleep?" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

She also expressed her prayers for the speedy recovery of the three injured soldiers, saying, "The news of the killing of a soldier in the attack on the CRPF convoy in Manipur is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of the three injured soldiers." Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, also paid tribute to the fallen soldier.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the fallen soldier in the cowardly attack on the CRPF convoy in Manipur. May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and provide a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers," Pilot said in a post on X.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh "strongly condemned" the attack in Jiribam, which resulted in the death of one CRPF personnel on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"I strongly condemn the killing of one CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today," Biren Singh said in a post on X. "His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured during the attack," he added.

A convoy of security officials was ambushed by insurgents in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday. One CRPF personnel was killed and several others were injured. Notably, the state of Manipur has been witnessing ethnic strife since May 2023. (ANI)

