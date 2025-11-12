206 schools have zero enrolment, 2,269 with single-digit students; Meghalaya CM flags urgent need for education reform

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Highlighting the pressing need to rationalize Meghalaya’s school system, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday revealed that 206 schools in the state have zero enrolment, while another 2,269 have single-digit enrolment, underscoring an urgent call for structural reform in education.

Speaking after inaugurating new classrooms at Ri Bhoi Synod College, Umsaitsning—funded under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) 2025–26 at a cost of Rs 23.72 lakh—Sangma said the education sector faces deep-rooted structural challenges that must be addressed holistically.

“There is a huge challenge before us to rationalize schools and the different categories of schools, and also the rationalization of teachers without hampering their livelihoods,” the Chief Minister said.

Pointing to the skewed concentration of higher education institutions in Shillong, Sangma stated that the government spends “about ?120 crore on salaries for private colleges” and is now working to expand opportunities in rural areas through 23 proposed People’s Colleges across the state.

Reiterating that education remains the cornerstone of human development, Sangma stressed, “Investment in roads, buildings and infrastructure becomes meaningless without investing in human capital.” He emphasized that the youth must be guided and nurtured to compete at the highest levels, noting that true progress lies in empowering them through quality education.

The Chief Minister informed that Meghalaya supports 4,172 private schools, covering 65% of teachers’ salaries—the highest proportion among all Northeastern states. However, he conceded, “While our numbers in terms of government support to private schools and colleges surpass all other Northeastern states, the results are not as expected.”

Calling the multiple categories of schools “the core of problems in the education sector,” Sangma questioned their effectiveness, saying, “How can a structured education system and a focused programme be given to a child when the parents and the child have to go through different systems and different schools?”

He cautioned that administrative firefighting often diverts attention from the primary goal—student welfare. “While we try to solve those problems, we lose focus on the child and what is important for the child,” he said.

