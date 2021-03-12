East Khasi Hills district has most cancer cases in Meghalaya

LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY PROCEEDINGS

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has admitted that East Khasi Hills district ranks number two in the country in terms of cancer cases. The 'National Cancer Registry Programme, Cancer Statistics-2020' also corroborates this fact.

Replying to queries during 'Question Hour' at the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the Minister in charge of Health & Family Welfare Alexander Laloo Hek further told the House that most of these cancer cases in East Khasi Hills District are associated with the use of tobacco by males and females.

Quoting statistics he said that 7,014 cases have been reported in the district in the past five years, adding that there is an upward trend since 2015. He further informed that the Department of Health & Family Welfare is in the process of augmenting the existing treatment facilities in the Civil Hospital Shillong by setting up a Cancer Treatment Centre, viz., the 'DAE-Civil Hospital Cancer wing'.

Minister Hek also said that this wing of the hospital will be equipped with the latest Radiography treatment facilities.

He further stated that the Department of Oncology in the Civil Hospital is also catering to the needs related to radiation therapy, chemotherapy, pain and palliative care services as well as surgical oncology.

Stating that steps are under way to make the Cancer wing in the hospital functional as early as possible, the Health Minister adding that the present setup is being used as a 'Corona Centre'.

