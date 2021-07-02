Federation of Khasi Jaintia People (FKJGP) shuts down one rubber industry

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia People (FKJGP), North Khasi Hills District, has closed one rubber production industry known as Resource Rubber Pvt. Ltd.

They shut down the industry based on the allegations that it has failed to produce valid documents and pay the land rent to the landowners.



During the sudden inspection of the industry, the members of the FKJGP enquired about the valid documentations and how the management had failed to pay the land rent for the past few years, but the industry representative failed to answer.

Upon witnessing the facts, the organization was compelled to shut down the industry until the owner produced valid documents and also paid the rent to the landowners.

