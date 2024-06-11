Meghalaya: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits West Khasi Hills

WEST KHASI HILLS: An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hit Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills District on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.60 N and Longitude 91.31 E, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 3.3, on: 10/06/2024 02:23:04 IST, Lat: 25.60 N, Long: 91.31 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya," NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier on May 14, an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hit Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills District on Tuesday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.17 N and Longitude 92.13 E, at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 14/05/2024 07:49:07 IST, Lat: 25.17 N, Long: 92.13 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya," the NCS said in a post shared on X. (ANI)

