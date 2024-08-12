Meghalaya: 7 Bangladeshis Caught Crossing Border by BSF Police

IMPHAL: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya Police detained seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian accomplices at a checkpoint.
This action was part of increased security along the Indo-Bangladesh border because of the current unrest in Bangladesh.
The detained individuals were taken to the local police station for further legal proceedings.
Officials said this operation is part of the BSF's multi-layered strategy to strengthen border security.
Recently, the BSF has also confiscated cattle and bottles of phensedyl from smugglers and arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross into India from borders like West Bengal, Tripura, and Meghalaya.
Due to recent unrest in Bangladesh, there have been more attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to enter India illegally. In response, security forces have stepped up measures along all border routes to prevent such illegal crossings.
Earlier, Assam Police stopped four Bangladeshi nationals from crossing into India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border, early on Monday.
The individuals, named Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah, were caught by the police at the border, preventing them from entering the country illegally.
This incident occured against the setting of rising strains in Bangladesh, which have deteriorated since the Awami Association government, drove by Sheik Hasina, ventured down on August 5, 2024, after boundless enemy of government fights.
According to recent reports, numerous Bangladeshis have attempted to enter India by congregating near the border. In any case, the Line Security Power (BSF) is on guard and has confined a few group endeavoring to cross into India during the continuous turmoil.
Prior, a video showed a BSF official conversing with a huge horde of Bangladeshis attempting to enter India. The video, which is said to have been taken in Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat district, close to Cooch Behar in West Bengal, shows hundreds of people asking to be let in while standing in chest-deep water.
