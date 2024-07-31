Meghalaya: BSF seizes Bangladeshi wooden boats along border

SHILLONG: The vigilant troops of the 193 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya successfully intercepted and seized 19 wooden boats belonging to Bangladeshi smugglers in the Jadukata River near Ghumaghat.

The smugglers were attempting to cross into Indian territory to collect stone boulders and sand. This operation, which was held on July 29, underscores the dedication and vigilance of the BSF in securing the border and preventing illegal activities, the BSF said in a press release.

Sharing a post on X, the BSF Meghalaya said, "On 29 July 2024, the vigilant troops of 193 Batallion BSF Meghalaya successfully seized 19 Bangladeshi wooden boats in Jadukata River near Gumaghat while the BD smugglers were attempting to cross into Indian territory for stealing of stone boulders and sand."

The swift and efficient action by the BSF thwarted illegal activities and ensured the security of the border region. These kind of special operations are indicative of the mission mode the BSF troops have adopted on the border.

However, Bangladeshi miscreants often attempt to sneak into Indian Territory through riverine areas to steal stone and sand. In this regard, the BSF has lodged a protest with the BGB regarding the illegal activities by Bangladeshi nationals in Indian territory. The seized boats have been taken into custody for further handover to the Customs office in Dangar, the release added. To maintain peace along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a battalion commandant-level meeting was held between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to discuss issues related to enhancing border domination and vigilance. (ANI)

Also Read: Bangladeshi nationals held at Agartala railway station (sentinelassam.com)