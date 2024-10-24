Meghalaya Cabinet approves private medical institution ordinance

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday met at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills as part of the Cabinet on the move initiative.

The Cabinet today passed Meghalaya Private Medical Institution (regulation of admission, fixation of fees and reservation) Ordinance, 2024 and Meghalaya Medical College Regulation and Admission into MBBS course, 2024. Cabinet has cleared the ordinance and will meet again to constitute the Regulatory Body. The ordinance will come into effect post signing by the Governor of Meghalaya.

The regulatory committee will be notified and accordingly fixation of fees, implementation of reservation policy and allotment of seats as per the norms of the government and guided by ruling of various courts will be effective.

The USTM (PA Sangma Medical College) will operate soon after the signing of the ordinance by the Governor, which will be duly notified.

The Cabinet also approved the rules to regulate rental house, allotment of government quarters, rental housing scheme of the employees of Government of Meghalaya.

It will also enable the Housing Department to take charge of their assets, evaluate, wherever necessary and take necessary decision with regards to creation of additional rooms and other infrastructure. It also approved to avail loan from Asian Development Bank for implementation of the project – Support Human Capital Development in Meghalaya – Phase – II. 90 percent of the loan amount will be sanctioned as a grant to the state, which will be repaid by the centre and 10 percent of the loan amount will be borne by the state.

Also Read: Shillong Medical College Project Work Progressing Smoothly, Says Meghalaya Health Minister

Also Watch: