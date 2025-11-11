Meghalaya Congress chief holds fort amid power struggle: Party crosscurrents stir political intrigue

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Whispers of rebellion, quiet parleys, and the scent of a palace coup — the Meghalaya Congress is abuzz with intrigue. As murmurs grow louder about an internal bid to unseat him, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Vincent H. Pala stands his ground, exuding calm in the storm. The seasoned politician, often accused of being too composed for the chaos around him, has once again turned speculation into an opportunity to underline his authority — and the Congress’s enduring system of order over ambition.

“Definitely, in the family, politics is always there — who doesn’t want to be a leader? Every Congressman wants to be a block president, a district president, or a state president — that is normal and there is nothing wrong with it. But there is a system for removing a block president, a district president, or a Pradesh Congress Committee president. It cannot be like, ‘I say I want to be president, I join and become president’ — this is not a regional party, this is a national party. We have a system, we have a procedure, so I don’t think we should waste time on those issues,” Pala said, putting to rest whispers of an internal coup.

Pala’s words carried the weight of a man challenged and confident — aware of the shifting sands beneath his feet but anchored by the Congress’s institutional discipline. “A party is not controlled by outsiders; the party is controlled by its workers. We are a party that works within a system. We are not a party that seeks to please anyone, but a party that stands for the poor. We are not a party where rich people can dictate to us,” he asserted, sending a clear message to detractors and defectors alike. In a tone laced with irony and reflection, Pala spoke of those who once left the Congress corridors only to circle back. “As of today, many of those who accused me for one reason or another, demanding my removal, later said I should continue. It’s not fair to say that there are anti-Pala factions within the party. Whenever we hold meetings, the resolution has always been that there is no compromise.”

Pala’s words revealed both the emotional undercurrent and the tactical mind of a leader navigating a party in transition. “Tell me one leader who left — whether they did so for personal benefit or because of internal rifts. I have not seen a single leader who had a rift with me and left. The majority left for personal benefits. Many said they wanted development, others said the Congress was not in power — but not a single one had an issue with me.”

Behind his calm exterior, however, lies the story of a party wrestling with identity and endurance. “There is no Congress leader who will say ‘remove Pala’,” he reaffirmed, almost philosophically. “There are sections of people who stick with ideology, while others go for benefits — that is normal human nature. I joined politics because I wanted to serve; some joined because they wanted to do business; some joined because their friends did. But as of today, I don’t find even a small section within Congress that wants to remove Pala. And those who left — I don’t find a single one who said they left because of me. They had their own reasons.”

As the Congress reels from past defections — the exodus led by Dr Mukul Sangma, the desertion of suspended MLAs, and the near collapse of its legislative strength — Pala’s leadership remains both questioned and unshaken. The party’s lone flash of revival came with Saleng A. Sangma’s Lok Sabha triumph, only to be shadowed by fresh losses in the Gambegre bypoll and the defection of the remaining MLAs.

In Meghalaya’s volatile political theatre, Vincent Pala cuts the figure of a man playing the long game — patient, procedural, and quietly confident. While the script of rebellion may be drafted in whispers, the Congress’s story under Pala’s stewardship is still being written — one move at a time, within the quiet corridors of power and the unseen currents of political survival.

