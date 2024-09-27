Meghalaya Government Scrutinizes Proposal For Age Relaxation Of SSA Teachers

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is scrutinizing a proposal to allow age relaxation for teachers of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, on Thursday, said that the state government is contemplating on a proposal for age relaxation of SSA teachers.

He added that the SSA teachers would be eligible to take part in the recruitment process after the approval of this proposal.

Sangma also cleared the air regarding this issue as he informed that no decision in this regard has been taken by the Meghalaya government till now.