Meghalaya Government Scrutinizes Proposal For Age Relaxation Of SSA Teachers

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is scrutinizing a proposal to allow age relaxation for teachers of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Meghalaya.
Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, on Thursday, said that the state government is contemplating on a proposal for age relaxation of SSA teachers.
He added that the SSA teachers would be eligible to take part in the recruitment process after the approval of this proposal.
Sangma also cleared the air regarding this issue as he informed that no decision in this regard has been taken by the Meghalaya government till now.
However, the Education Minister assured the state government's commitment of supporting the SSA teachers to the full extent, adding that the government's efforts to work on initiatives like age relaxation stands as a testament to it.
This comes amidst a deadline given by the All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association and the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association to the state government till September 30 to increase their salary by 100 per cent.
The two organizations have warned of a state-wide indefinite demonstration if their demands are not met within the stipulated deadline.
