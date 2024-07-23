Meghalaya: HANM Pushes for ILP Amid KSU’s Expulsions in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) has announced renewed effort to press for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya. This move follows recent actions by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU). The KSU expelled over 2500 migrant workers from the state. They lacked proper documentation.

HANM’s president, Lamphrang Kharbani has stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs has recognized the ongoing border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam. The Ministry has directed the Central Division to address this issue. Despite government assurances regarding the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in Constitution's Eighth Schedule, timeline for this addition remains unclear.

In response to the lack of a definitive answer on the ILP HANM plans to make another trip to Delhi to reiterate their demand. They seek a concrete resolution. The organization emphasizes that the ILP is crucial for safeguarding the indigenous population of Meghalaya. It protects them from the influx of outsiders and preserves their cultural identity.

The ILP has been longstanding demand from local groups who argue that its implementation is necessary to control migration. It also protects the region’s cultural heritage. The KSU's recent actions have intensified the debate. This highlights the urgency of these issues.

HANM’s renewed campaign aligns with ongoing pressures from local organizations and community leaders. They view the ILP as essential for maintaining the demographic and cultural balance in the region. The organization’s push for language inclusion reflects a broader effort. They address regional concerns. The border resolution seeks to ensure that Meghalaya’s unique cultural identity is preserved and protected.

As discussions continue the outcome of HANM’s efforts could have significant implications. It affects both the local population and the broader political landscape in Meghalaya.