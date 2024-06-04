Meghalaya: Improvement plan of Ranikir-Baghmara road to 2-Lane under consideration

SHILLONG: The improvement and widening to 2-Lane of Ranikor-Maheshkhola-Baghmara State Road has been finally considered. The section from Maheshkhola to Kannai which is a stretch from 55.525 km to 79.680 km, under SARDPNE 'Phase-A' in the State of Meghalaya is in a deplorable condition.

It is clarified that the project is to widen and upgrade the existing road within the existing Right of Way (RoW) a portion of which falls within the Balpakram National Park (BNP). This road has been in existence from decades. For the section between Maheshkhola to Kanai a part of which passes through the edge of this national park, necessary clearances have been obtained under Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In order to ensure protection and better management of wildlife habitats, the extant guidelines provide that road widening even within the existing RoW, if the same is falling within a National Park/Wildlife Santuary, is required to be approved by the Standing Committee of the National Board/Wildlife Santuary(NBWL). Accordingly, this proposal of NHIDCL has been given clearance orders based on approval from the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) under MoEF & CC, Government of India, after following due process.

It is once again reiterated that the project is for up-gradation of the pre-existing road within the existing EoW with due compliance to all rules and regulations. This road is critically important for connectivity in the region and its up-gradation is the call of the moment, stated the press release.

