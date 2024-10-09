Meghalaya Man Kills Uncle Over Suspicion Of Practicing Witchcraft On His Father

SHILLONG: A shocking incident has come to light from Dolbaoara village in Meghalaya's Purakhasia. It involved a young man who ruthlessly murdered his uncle over suspicion of practicing witchcraft on his father.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Ponibirth. R. Marak who was arrested by the police.

The cops have identified the victim as Jengran. R. Marak who was killed by his own nephew after the latter became paranoid, attributing the former as the reason behind his father's ill-health.

Once he made up his mind, the culprit took the drastic step by hitting hard on his uncle's head with a steel water pipe, resulting in the immediate death of the victim.